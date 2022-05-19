Two Moorhead Men Arrested For Felony Firearms Violations

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Swat Team is called in to execute a search warrant in Moorhead after a man is arrested during a traffic stop.

35-year-old Richard Torres and 24-year-old John Lopez, both of Moorhead, were under investigation for felony firearms violations.

Both men are now behind bars for felony possession of ammunition and firearms.

Swat was used due to the severe risk of danger to law enforcement and the public in the 900 block of 7th Avenue North.

They made entry and found ammunition and other firearms materials.

A narcotics investigation is ongoing.

The incident was the first use of mutual aid since it was re-established between North Dakota and Minnesota.