Fargo Marathon ready for 2nd straight year after COVID hiatus

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Thousands of runners are flowing into Fargo for the Fargo Marathon for various events.

The 5k happened Friday night. There was also a virtual 5k for people who couldn’t make it.

Mayor Mahoney says Fargo is ranked number one in health in the country, the city buzzes around the marathon and it brings the community together for a good cause.

“The thing I love about the marathon is we have it for the children, we have bikes, we have all different abilities people can get into, and the 5k is easy enough to do. You can get into the half marathon or marathon and the interest that people have in this marathon I think is fantastic for the City of Fargo,” said Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, Fargo.

Races Saturday morning begin at 7:00.