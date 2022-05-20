Pembina’s MCI plant to close, putting 200 employees out of work

PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Winnipeg-based company that owns Motor Coach Industries is closing its Pembina, North Dakota manufacturing plant by the end of the year.

Mayor Mike Fitzgerald says he learned of the decision in a letter from the parent company, New Flyer Industries, which also has a plant in Crookston, Minnesota.

Fitzgerald says the move will put more than 200 employees out of work. He says the letter cited the location of the plant, difficulty in finding quality employees and the company’s planned conversion to electric-powered buses.

The plant opened in 1963. It’s the largest employer in Pembina, which has a population of about 450.