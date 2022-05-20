Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant reopens, helps victims

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant reopens after a shooting that injured a mother and her baby. The restaurant is donating 50 percent of today's proceeds to Lucia Garcia and her seven month old son.

The restaurant is donating 50 percent of the day’s proceeds to Lucia Garcia and her seven-month-old son.

Many were still in shock hearing about how Malik Gill of Moorhead opened fire on his girlfriend and their baby.

“My gosh. I just got chills thinking about it honestly I was, we were on the lake and we saw some troopers just wiz by I mean they must have been going over a hundred miles per hour and it was just like wow they’re definitely on a mission. I have never seen them travel that fast on a rural highway before,” Natalie Gruchow of Fargo said.

“I think I was more sad, we’re on 45th and our building went on lockdown so you heard the worst but you didn’t know anything else,” Justin Wiedrich of Fargo said.

“Awful, especially that you hear there is a baby that’s getting hit. I have a young child and I’ve had a kid in the hospital before and things like that are just terrible to me,” Bradley Nelson of Fargo said.

They all saw a Facebook post inviting the community to come eat at Plaza Azteca and support the GoFundMe set up for Garcia and her baby, and the place was packed wall to wall with people also waiting outside to get in.

People say they’re not surprised by the big turnout here at Plaza Azteca, it’s just another example of this Fargo community rallying around each other in a time of need.

“No matter where you come from, no matter your background, people just want to help. They want to give back, they want to be there in a time where someone truly is in need,” Wiedrich said.

“It’s like lets get a group together lets support this business and support the family and have some good food at the same time,” Gruchow said.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.