Battle-Tested Bison Ready for Playoffs

Top Seed Bison Ready For Summit League Tournament

FARGO– NDSU baseball wrapped up the one seed for the summit league tournament on Friday night and took the series 2 games to 1 to finish their regular season. The Bison only played two home series all year this season but still managed to secure the league’s best in conference record at 17 and 5. The team’s success came from an explosive and deep offense that kept opponents on their toes with their aggressive base running. The bison stole 82 bases this year breaking the 1996 teams’ record of 79.The Bison feel that there aggressive mentality, unpredictable schedule and challenging season has prepared them for the conference tournament. With success on the road all season, the bison are ready and eager for the challenges that await them in Tulsa.

“We’re trying to beat people by maybe a drag bunt, stealing bases, hitting the occasional homerun and being hard to beat or hard to defend against with multiple things we can do offensively up and down the lineup,” said coach, Tyler Oakes.

It’s a fun system, to play in. Right when coach Hunt got here in the fall he preached you know we wanna be wreckless and cause a lot of havoc out there and its not only me, we got a lot of guys with a lot of stolen bases so its fun, it’s a fun system to play in,” said team-leader in steals, Cadyn Schwabe.

Coach has been preaching the whole season so far is being gritty and taking the adversity with us and so its been kind of in our favor we’ve been on the road for so long its kind of like being at home pretty much,” said Summit League Homerun champion, Logan Williams.

” Winning the Summit; its a huge accomplishment it was our goal number one of the season and this is a very deserving group. Our seniors have led us really well, really happy to let them go out that way,” said Scwabe.