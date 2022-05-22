Third Annual Plant Festival brings out plant lovers and more

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Plant Festival hosted by Wild Terra Cider gave people a chance to gather for food, fun and plants.

The third annual event gives local vendors the opportunity to connect with the community to promote their products.

There was something for all ages.

Plant lovers got to talk to experts about different types of plants, what plants are most suitable for their situations, and adjustments that should be made with weather changes.

“It’s something that we try to do on an annual basis. We try to host at least twenty something different vendors ranging from non profits to locally owned businesses. We definitely like to support locally as much as we can,” said Monica Gelinske, Manager of Operations , Wild Terra Cider.

Gelinske says the next big event that they look forward to is Cider Festival this fall.