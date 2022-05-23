Memorial Day gas prices expected to be $1.50 higher than last year

FARGO (KVRR-KCND) – The average price of a gallon of gasoline rose 6.5 cents per gallon in North Dakota over the past week.

GasBuddy says the price now averages $4.16 per gallon. That’s 27.4 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.32 higher than a year ago.

The national average price is now $4.57 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says prices over the Memorial Day weekend will likely be $1.50 higher than they were last year.

But DeHaan says there are indications that the speed of the price hikes is slowing down.