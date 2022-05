Oak Grove Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

Grovers won with 75 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — Oak Grove baseball uses heads up baserunning to win the Chris Heise high school play of the week.

Jake Wolf hits a single into center and turns it into two after Jacob Ring and Jonathan Asche score on a head first slide to beat the throw home. It came in a win over Central Cass.

Congrats to the Grovers for taking home the win.