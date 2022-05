RedHawks Comeback to Win Home Opener Against Milwaukee

RedHawks take down Milkmen 4-3

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks come back to beat the Milwaukee Milkmen, 4-3, in their home opener.

Sam Dexter brought home the first run in the fourth inning before John Silviano tied the game up in the eight and Manny Boscan walked it off in the ninth.

Game two of the series is back at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday at 6:30 P.M.