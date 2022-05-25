Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse to close in June

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo bar that’s been a fixture on 13th Ave. S. for three decades is closing.

Borrowed Buck Roadhouse announced the closure Wednesday on social media.

“Hey everyone, it is with a heavy heart I announce that after 30 years Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Fargo will be closing its doors for good! We will be partying hard until then so make sure you come on out and see all of us one last time!”

The announcement says “last call” at Borrowed Bucks will be on Saturday, June 4.