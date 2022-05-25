Texas Governor holds news conference on school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. Relatives who gathered at a civic center following the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde pleaded for information and turned to social media for help. By Wednesday morning, many were left with the grim reality of an unimaginable horror. Among those killed was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, was preparing to give blood for the wounded and remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous.”

