Thompson Baseball Advances to Region Two Championship

Beat May-Port-CG 11-1

MAYVILLE, N.D — Thompson baseball keeps their strong season going advancing to the Region Two Championship and one win away from the Class B state tournament in Fargo.

The Tommies took down May-Port-CG, 11-1, improving to 16-1 on the year and reaching 25 runs put up already this postseason.

They’ll play the winner of Larimore and May-Port-CG at 5 P.M. Thursday at Mayville State.