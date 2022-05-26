Eight percent increase in Memorial Day travel expected despite high gas prices

The warmer temperatures lately have us feeling like we're already in the middle of summer.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With Memorial Day coming up and road construction season in full swing, expect roads to be busy.

AAA predicts more than 39 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend. They say it’s an eight percent increase from last year and the most expected to travel since 2017.

With no end in sight for high gas prices, people are starting to change their driving habits.

“It looks to carry on through most of the summer months. People are telling us now that they are changing their driving behaviors, they’re trying to drive less, they’re consolidating trips and they’re looking for ways to cut back where possible to save because of these high gas prices as well as inflation in general,” Director of Public Affairs for AAA North Dakota Gene LaDoucer said.

AAA is offering Tow to Go as a backup plan for members and non-members as a safety net keeping impaired drivers off the road. The option will tow one person and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius of their pickup spot in North Dakota from Friday to Tuesday.