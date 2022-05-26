Man’s Death in Grand Forks Ruled A Homicide

Kindi Jalloh

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A homicide investigation is underway in Grand Forks.

Police say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert suffered injuries leading investigators to determine his death was a homicide.

39-year-old Kindi Jalloh has been charged with tampering with evidence in the incident.

No one has been arrested for the homicide.

Police found Elgert dead Tuesday afternoon after getting a 911 call to a home in the 1200 block of 39th Street North.

They do not believe it was a random act and say there is no threat to the public.