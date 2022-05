NDSU-Arizona Game on September 17th to Kick at 10 P.M.

First FBS game for the Bison since 2016

FARGO, N.D — They’ll be late night with the bison this fall as kick-off times were announced for the football season and the match-up with Arizona on September 17th is scheduled for 10 p.m.

Besides the homecoming game against Youngstown state every other game kicks at 2:30.

The wildcats are the first FBS team to play NDSU since Iowa in 2016, who lost on a game winning field goal.