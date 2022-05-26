New additions for Hospice of the Red River Valley for “hospital in disguise”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Major development is underway for the Hospice of the Red River Valley including new additions for patients and their loved ones in a 20-year project.

Many people across Fargo-Moorhead come to South Fargo to celebrate while those behind the project break the ground and dig in dirt starting the construction process.

The leadership team is excited to start a new chapter for the hospice in the wake of COVID-19 with new services for everyone in the family.

“There’ll be rooms, playrooms and playgrounds for the kids. There’ll be gaming rooms for the teens and family gathering areas. The patients, there will be rooms, beds in the rooms where families can stay with their loved ones. Guest suites if they need a break that they can take for a couple of nights to sleep. There’ll be bereavement care there after. It’s designed to take care of the whole family. It’s a hospital in disguise,” Executive Director of Hospice of the Red River Valley Tracee Kapron said.

The medical director for the hospice says patients can stay in-house instead of the hospital if aggressive symptoms show.

“We’ll be able to direct their care in a way that’s the most comfort-focused. It’ll allow the family to be as involved as they want to be. Sometimes they want to be very involved. They want to do the cares. Sometimes they want to just sit back and be the son or the daughter or the spouse or the parent,” Medical Director of the Hospice of the Red River Valley Tracie Mallberg said.

She adds everyone deserves to pass peacefully in a familiar setting.

“The dying process needs to be managed in a way that provides the best care for the patients and their families. That doesn’t mean just letting them die. There’s a lot of things we can do to make it easier, pain-free, symptom-free, and that’s what people fear. That’s why people fear dying,” Mallberg said.

Kapron says if weather permits their goal is to finish the community-funded $28 million project by the start of 2024.