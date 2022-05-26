Seven Clans breaks ground on expansion for Warroad casino

The casino will add 100 slot machines to its gaming floor

WARROAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Seven Clans Casino in Warroad is about to get even bigger.

Leaders broke ground on a 9,000 square foot expansion.

It will be built onto the existing casino floor on the property’s west side.

You can expect 100 additional slot machines, a new sports bar and restaurant along with a new entrance to the gaming floor.

Seven Clans also has casinos in Thief River Falls and Red Lake, Minnesota.