Oak Grove Golf’s Card Heads into State Tournament as Top Qualifier

Carded 69 in region two tournament in Carrington

FARGO, N.D — No other Class B golfer in North Dakota shot a better state qualifying score then Oak Grove’s Cody Card.

A nice round of 69 gave him the region two title and senior athlete of the year, however it was a battle to reach that point.

“I started out with a double bogey on the first hole. A couple bad swings and then after a few birdies to finish off got me rolling,” Card said. “The clubs just started feeling it honestly. It was a good track to play on and once the clubs start going, the game just starts feeling it. Birdies start flowing.”

Finishing strong at regions has card’s game peaking at the right moment ahead of next week’s state tournament in Oxbow with the opportunity to card another two great rounds to reach the championship goal.

“There is a lot of water. Big out of bounds. Doesn’t seem like there is a single tree at all,” Card said. “You have to be good off the tee and smart with the golf ball. You can in trouble fast so its really eliminating those big numbers that will help you on the scorecard.”

To get a state title would represent a lot but more importantly follow in the footsteps of his mentor, friend and former teammate North Dakota golfer Grayson Wetch.

“He’s a little better than me and it was good to really compete against him in practice,” Card said. “He’s a great player and I’ve learned a lot from him. It’s really beneficial to play alongside him and do what he did and win senior athlete was a big accomplishment for me and was really happy about it.”

No matter what the outcome might be come June 1st the opportunity to play the sport he loves continues at the collegiate level with Bemidji State.

“It’s going to be a great challenge and a lot of fun. I’m ready to go out and compete with the best there. Obviously, I’m not going to be the greatest coming in as a freshman but I’m ready to go out there and give it my all. We’ll see what happens. I have a lot of confidence.”