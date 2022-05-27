South Dakota AG will not file child porn charges against T. Denny Sanford

T. Denny Sanford

PIERRE, S.D. (KFGO) -The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office will not charge billionaire and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford following an investigation into the potential possession of child pornography.

The state prosecutor’s decision was made public in court filings. Sanford made his fortune in banking and has given billions to hospitals, universities, and charities.

South Dakota investigators began searching his email account in 2019 as well as his cellular and internet service providers. Sanford’s lawyer has said the investigation revealed that his client’s email accounts were hacked.

The US Department of Justice would not comment when asked if Sanford remains under federal investigation.