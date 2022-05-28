Celebrating National BBQ Month

National BBQ month is here and one local restaurant has special plans for national brisket and hamburger day.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Jay’s Smokin’ BBQ has been serving the Fargo-Moorhead community for years, they offer smoked BBQ, Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Tacos, Sandwiches, and Nachos.

They say the BBQ community in the area is continuously growing and they’re forming their own culture.

This month is being celebrated all over the country,

“On top of national BBQ month, tomorrow is National Brisket Day and National Hamburger Day, so for us here we smoke up a hamburger but it’s a brisket angus mix. So you get a little bit of the best of both worlds, and it’s a half pound burger patty. So tomorrow is going to be a little celebration,” said Brianna Henrichs-Arnold of Jay’s Smokin’ BBQ

They recently had to close the Moorhead location but look forward to doing business there in the future.