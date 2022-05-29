Two Wyndmere motorcyclists killed crash; South Dakota driver facing charges

The crash happened west of Hankinson Saturday night

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle, six miles west of Hankinson.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday.

A truck rear-ended the motorcycle carrying two people from Wyndmere.

A 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman died at the scene.

The highway patrol says the driver of the truck, a 41-year-old from Veblen, South Dakota, fled the scene on foot but was later arrested.

He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality.