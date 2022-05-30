Sheyenne Baseball Chasing Repeat State Title

Mustangs Have the Top Seed in the East Heading into the State Tournament.

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The Sheyenne Mustangs clinched the 1 seed in the east for the North Dakota State Baseball Tournament as they aim to repeat as state champions.

The mustangs came into the season with a target on their back after taking the state championship last year. They finished 15-7 in the regular season, second in the Easter Dakota Division. With weather team keeping the team inside for much of the spring the mustangs struggled to bring their a game consistently. After the weather warmed up however so did the team. Motivated by their losses and defrosted, the mustangs found the eye of the tiger. Rising up to the challenge of their rivals on their way to taking the EDC championship over the weekend and clinching the No. 1 seed out of the east. With the state tournament starting Thursday, the mustangs hope to send their seniors off with a second state championship.

“With all the rain we had to be inside, we had a little dome; its really easy to kind of slack off and its just hard being inside because you do the same thing over and over again so people weren’t getting as much quality reps but once we got outside coach kind of turned it up a little bit and we kind of got it going,” said senior, James Hagen.

“Just got to have our defense and timely hitting and I think our pitching staff is one of the deepest in the state so we should be fine there but just like I said, our defense has got to be there.. been a little inconsistent with that this year so hopefully we just field it well and get those timely hits,” said coach, Ryan Bodell.