Thompson Tommies Infield Takes the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

Outstanding infielding earns this week's play of the week honors.

FARGO, N.D — Thompson Baseball demonstrated outstanding fielding to earn this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week. Connor Welsh charges the ball from short and quickly tosses to Ryan Strande who makes a flexible catch all while keeping his foot on first for the force-out.

Congrats to the Tommies for winning the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.