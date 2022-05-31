Davies Girls Soccer heads into State Tournament as East’s Top Seed

Went undefeated in the regular season

FARGO, N.D — Davies girls soccer has proven to be a winning culture. Having already won a state title back in 2018 and played in the state championship game three of the last fours, its all about getting back there.

The Eagles went undefeated this regular season with a 12-0-2 record claiming the top seed in the east over Sheyenne by 10 points..

Five of those victories came via the shutout and seven by scoring three or more goals.

Having that much success has not satisfied them though with a veteran roster loaded with seven seniors who remembers last year’s 6-0 loss to Minot in the final, they know nothing is given going to Mandan.

“What I try to get through other girls heads is nothing is guaranteed,” senior defender Olivia Opheim said. “That way it still creates that urge to stay on top and be number one. We all are urging for a game right now. We’ve been scrimmaging in practice and all working really hard. I think everyone will be ready that first game.”

“We know how much it takes so we’ve been working every single practice and every single game to keep that top seed,” senior midfielder Jensen Siedel said. “Nothing is guaranteed. We know we have to work.”

“We just need to pretend like we’re taking it game by game because nothing is guaranteed and we just have to work for what we want,” sophomore forward Madison Barnock said.

The Eagles open up play in the first match of the night session against the host team at 4:30.