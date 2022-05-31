Moorhead’s Weah Transfers to Missouri State

Played 19 games with North Dakota and was an All-American

GRAND FORKS, N.D — After five months in the transfer portal, former North Dakota and Moorhead running back, Otis Weah decided to stay in the Missouri Valley using his final two years of eligibility at Missouri State.

Weah said there was interest from several FBS programs including Western Kentucky, Texas State and James Madison, however the Bears and head coach Bobby Petrino were the ones who kept checking in throughout the process.

The FCS all-American will play in a similar spread offense that was 12th in the nation in scoring and made the playoffs in back to back seasons by finishing second in the league with a 6-2 record.

“Just keep my head down and play football. Stick to the plan,” Weah said. “Coach Feeney at Moorhead always told me stick to the plan so that’s what I’m doing. Getting things done and trying to get to the next level is a big thing. Thier running backs coach reached out and see they need a dawg. I said shoot I’m excited and down to join. Coach Petrino was on the phone with me and I also met the rest of the staff. It was pretty cool to have a conversation with them. They’re just excited to get me in there. The quarterback Jason Shelley reached out as well. Chopped it up with him and had good things to say.”

Weah and the Bears are scheduled to visit Grand Forks on October 1st. Mark your calendars,