New Life Center opens second thrift store in South Fargo

Similar to their North Fargo thrift shop, it's a way for those struggling financially to buy quality items at a reasonable price.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The New Life Center opens a second thrift store on the 5500 block of 51st Avenue South continuing its mission helping people struggling with homelessness.

Organizers say clothing is the primary product they can always use as there’s always a need for clothes.

All the money they make goes back to expand programs within the New Life Center for those struggling with addiction.

“This is an opportunity for us to reach so many more people in the community and raise awareness of homeless and addiction problems in the underprivileged of the community. Homelessness and those individuals suffering with addiction, it’s not just a small problem, it’s a community problem and it’s an opportunity for everyone to participate,” says Operations Director of the New Life Center Tom O’Keefe.

