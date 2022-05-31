Shelly Carlson announces run for Moorhead mayor

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson announces a campaign to keep her job.

She has announced a press conference Wednesday morning at Third Drop Coffee.

Carlson was unanimously appointed mayor by the City Council in February 2021 when Mayor Johnathan Judd resigned after being appointed to a judgeship in Fergus Falls.

Carlson was elected to the City Council in November 2017 to a Ward 2 seat.

“I’ve dedicated my entire professional career to serving and protecting members of my community. I have had rewarding experiences within the non-profit sector, as well as in a variety of capacities with governmental entities advocating for victims,” Carlson said in a statement.

Carlson works at the Minnesota Elder Justice Center. It’s a non-profit where she manages a federal elder abuse grant.