World No Tobacco Day sheds light on local use

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- World No Tobacco Day is being recognized nationwide to highlight the dangers of tobacco use in our country.

“Tobacco use remains a major problem across the state of North Dakota and across our country. Tobacco use is actually still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in North Dakota and the United States, so just in North Dakota we have around 1,000 adults that die each year from their own smoking related illnesses,” Fargo Cass Public Health Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Annabel Dufailt said.

Smoke related illness can be cancer, heart disease and lung disease.

According to North Dakota Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System, more than 20 percent of adults in Cass County used tobacco in 2020.

It’s not just the adults indulging

“Young people are primarily using e-cigarettes as their tobacco product of choice and so that’s where we’re really seeing the most of in our community and across North Dakota,” said Dufailt.

Tobacco Free Kids also reports 33.1 percent of high school students use E cigs,

“We know they all have different health risks associated with them so I don’t want to say cigarettes are better or worse than vaping,” said Dufailt.

Dufault says vaping is very dangerous for youths. It can disrupt brain development and affect things like attention to learning, mood, and decision making.

World No Tobacco day is a chance for people to be educated on these effects and for family and friends who know users to have these difficult conversations with them.

Quitting can show quick improvements to the body.

According to Fargo Cass Public Health

Within 20 minutes, heart rate and blood pressure drop.

Within 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels in blood return to normal.

Within 2 12 weeks, circulation improves and lung function increases.

Within 1 9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease.