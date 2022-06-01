Bitzero to locate North American headquarters in North Dakota

SHARK TANK CO-STAR KEVIN O'LEARY: "DATA IS THE NEW OIL"

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Bitzero says its North American headquarters will be in North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, known as Mr. Wonderful in “Shark Tank” and an investor in Bitzero, join the company’s CEO and Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox for the announcement.

“Data is the new oil. This state has plenty of energy. Now, it has an opportunity to convert some of it and diversify into what every single sovereign wants. The value of having your data on your own soil. In a stable place because it’s the records of people, it’s the banking system. It’s all of the information that every single sector of the economy needs,” O’Leary said.

Bitzero builds and operates data centers sourced by renewable energy. The company uses data processing and crypto mining to recapture displaced heat from mining operations.