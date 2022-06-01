Hundreds of fentanyl pills recovered during Moorhead drug arrest

Maurice Bell, 33, was arrested in the 1300 block of Belsley Boulevard

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — An arrest is made in Moorhead and hundreds of fentanyl pills are now in the hands of police.

Thirty-three-year-old Maurice Bell was arrested in the 1300 block of Belsley Boulevard and faces a number of charges.

During the search warrant, police found 501 fentanyl pills, with a street value of $15,000, a handgun and over $20,000 in cash.

Police say there was a child under the age of one at home during the arrest.

Bell was taken to jail and a family member who doesn’t live there was able to take custody of the child.