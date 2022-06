Kindred Boys Golf Wins Class B State Title

Vikings won by 43 shots

OXBOW, N.D — Kindred boys golf took home the Class B state title for the second team in three years by 43 shots at Oxbow Country Club.

Central Cass and Oak Grove tied for second behind them.

The Vikings low scorer was Paul Olson, who finished in second individually five strokes behind the winner from Beulah.