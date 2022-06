Class B State Baseball: Lamoure-L-M, Thompson Advance to Championship

FARGO, N.D. — Semifinal Friday at Class B State Baseball at Newman Outdoor Field.

The two seed Thompson put up 25 runs on Des-Lacs Burlington to get to the championship game while one seed Lamoure-Litchville-Marion shutouts Langdon.

The Tommies and Loboes meet for the title at 6:15 Saturday.