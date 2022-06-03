German cyclist bikes from San Francisco to New York for sick kids

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- A cause to help raise awareness for sick children with rare diseases takes a retired firefighter turned cyclist through 17 countries in Europe and 27 U.S. States.

Care for Rare America is a foundation focused on establishing a global alliance between doctors, researchers, patients, political representatives, business, the media, and the arts, in an effort to raise awareness and funds to find cures for children with rare diseases around the world.

Jorg Richter has been apart of Care for Rare America since 2015 when he took his first ride, this is his third trip to Fargo since then.

“In 14 three of my best friends died more or less in the road and that was the moment where I said I’m not going to postpone anything anymore, and as I have a friend, still have a friend with a kid that has a rare disease it was the idea that I’m not going to that only for my personal pleasure, but also it should make sense,” Richter said.

So he took that energy and searched for an established organization to give back to.

“And so I found Care for Rare,” said Richter.

Since then Rich Ter has cycled about 30,000 miles and made some friends along the way.

“My favorite states in the US are Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota, because I met the most friendly, beautiful, open minded people,” said Richter.

He says he’s grateful for the money that has been raised over the years for the cause, but what leaves a more lasting impact is his emotional connection with the kids.

“People stop me on the street, I visit children’s hospitals and as I’m a former firefighter from Germany, I stay with the brotherhood, stations on the way,” said Richter.

“You’re a firefighter here in Fargo, you’re a firefighter in Germany, you’re a firefighter at heart. So really we work for the city of Fargo, but it’s all one big brotherhood, sisterhood,” said Battalion Chief Jason Ness, Fargo Fire Dept.

His next stop will be in Fergus Falls. The tour will continue into September.