Play of the Week Nominees: June 3

Thompson, Sheyenne battle for high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week showcase performances from the Class B state and EDC baseball tournaments.

First up in Class B, Thompson’s Connor Welsh makes the sliding grab at third to get the out and help the Tommies knock off North Star in the quarterfinals.

But is it better than Sheyenne from the EDC semifinals. Third baseman Evan Berg using the body to save a hit and a run in the win over Fargo North to move on to the championship game.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.