Sanford Health offers tips to avoid tickborne illnesses

Summer fun is great, but doctors want you to be aware of tickborne illnesses.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-

Ticks can get onto your skin when you’re around many trees or high grass.

They can carry Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Symptoms can include fever, chills, aches and rashes, and fatigue.

These diseases can also be transmitted from dogs to humans if your pet has been bitten and you touch them, so keep an eye on your pets.

“So it’s important to do a tick check on your body once you’ve been outside for recreational activities, and when I say tick check on the body it means look all over,” Dr. Avish Nagpal said.

Doctors say if you experience any of these symptoms after being bitten to call them for antibiotic treatment.