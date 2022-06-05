Uruguay @ United States ends Nil-Nil

The U.S. took a draw against the two time world cup champions.

FARGO, N.N. (KVRR)- Team U.S.A played 13th-ranked football team in the world Uruguay, a two time world cup champion to a nil–nil tie at

Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

It was the 50th cap for US star Christian Pullisic.

The squad was coming off a big 3-nil victory over Morocco earlier in the week.

These preseason matchups are getting the lads on pace for some tough group play in the world cup

Portugal, Ghana and South Korea, are in the group

and it was recently announced Team USA would play Wales in their first matchup.

The cup will kickoff in Qatar on November 21st.