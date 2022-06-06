First Woman Appointed to ND Supreme Court Dies at 86

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, has died. She was 86.

Levine died Saturday at her home in San Mateo, California, with her family by her side.

Former Gov. George Sinner appointed Levine to the Supreme Court in January 1985, shortly after the Democratic governor took office. Levine was elected to a full 10-year term in 1989. She retired in 1996.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Levine did not begin law school until she was 35 years old.

Levine graduated first in her class in 1974 at the University of North Dakota law school.