Investigators on scene of fire at Fargo gaming company

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police and fire departments are investigating an early morning fire at a warehouse used as office and storage space for a group of gaming, DJ, and party limo companies on the city’s southwest side.

Owner Brook Lyter said an operations manager arrived to work around 8 a.m. to find smoke pouring out of one of the garage bays at the warehouse.

“Not exactly the Monday I was looking for to start the week but, pretty scary because we’ve got a lot of equipment that we’re concerned about. Good news is it seems like it was contained pretty good so I’m not looking at catastrophic damage,” Lyter said. “I was really worried about it when I got the phone call. Hopefully it’s minimal.”

Police tape surrounded the building and investigators including West Fargo Fire’s K9 Mika, who is part if the arson investigations team, were at the scene Monday morning.

Lyter says he stores equipment for his Powerplay DJ business as well as pull tabs and other gaming supplies for FPN Gaming in the facility. Vehicles for Fargo Party Ride are also parked at the warehouse, which is located at 4151 38th St. S.