Parking Lot At Fargodome Being Transformed Into RibFest 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Organizers say its the official kickoff to summer, bringing the community together for good food, good vibes, and nice weather.

This years RibFest will feature 12 to 15 vendors from the East coast, Texas, the Midwest and Australia.

Ribs will be on full display but if that’s not your lane vendors will also whip up brisket, pulled pork, a variety of sandwiches and festival and fair food too.

There will also be live music all four nights of the event to entertain the crowds.

<“We like to call it the official kickoff to summer, it is always a great time to spend time outside, and get ready for four days of good barbecue and great people,” said Bernie Larson the Assistant GM of Happy Harry’s RibFest.

The festivities kick off Wednesday and go until Saturday with gates open at 11 a.m. each day.

Tickets and parking are $5 each with concerts included.