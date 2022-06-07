Land annexation approved for Fufeng plant in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks Council approved the annexation of property north of the city designed to be the new home of the proposed Fufeng project.

As has been the case with most meetings regarding the corn milling plant nearby residents showed up to voice opposition.

One speaker identified himself as Jerol Gohrick, the president of the North Dakota Sons of Liberty. Gohrick says he drove 300 miles to speak out against the plant. He says every council member who supports bringing a China-based project to Grand Forks should be fired. His remarks brought about a sharp exchange with Mayor Brandon Bochenski, who had to ask Gohrick to “tone it down,” after Gohrick threatened to “come across the table.”

City staff noted that protests of landowners against the annexation fell short of the 25% needed for forced mediation. The council voted six to one in favor of the move.