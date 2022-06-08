Driver arrested following chase east of Barnesville

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit on I-94 east of Barnesville Wednesday morning.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said a deputy was attempting to pull the driver over for speeding shortly before 11 a.m. The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on I-94 before exiting onto Highway 108. He turned around and headed back west on I-94.

Officers deployed stop sticks and flattened all four tires in an attempt to slow the vehicle. Empting said the driver was traveling at 70 to 75 mph when he lost control and drove into cable barriers on I-94 two miles from the Moorhead city limits.

Forty-one-year-old Jess Miller is being held in the Clay County Correctional Center for Felony Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order and other traffic violations.