Minnesota murder suspect faces new charges for attempted escape

Eric Reinbold

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) An Oklee, Minnesota man accused of murder now faces additional charges for attempted escape from custody.

45-year-old Eric Reinbold will make his first appearance on the latest charge Friday in Pennington County District Court.

According to documents, Reinbold is accused of threatening a correctional facility employee with a white colored pencil and pushing her to the ground. He then threatened another officer with a badge pin in an attempt to open the jail door. Eventually, Reinbold was subdued with a taser.

In addition to the escape charge, Reinbold faces counts of assault in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.

The Oklee man is accused of killing his wife in July 2021.