Fargo man sentenced for child porn

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for distribution and possession of child porn.

Forty-two-year-old Jeffrey Buckmeier also will be under supervised release for life and has to pay $84,000 to the children in his child porn collection.

The case came to law enforcement after the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children found a user uploaded 27 files of child porn online in 2021. The investigation identified Buckmeier, a sex offender, who was previously convicted of sex related crimes three times. He used IP addresses of local businesses to download child porn on his phone.