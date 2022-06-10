Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically and not pulling over. It went down a dead end, gravel road and officers later found no one was inside it.

They later saw the man in the Red River. After swimming to the North Dakota side, 21 year old Jerome White was arrested.

Officers found out the pickup was reported stolen.

White has numerous open cases for theft, attempted aggravated robbery, assault and receiving stolen property.