Country star Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer

In a post to Twitter, the 60-year-old singer says he underwent surgery

CNN — Country music star Toby Keith makes a surprising announcement on social media.

On his Twitter account, Keith revealed he has been battling stomach cancer over the last six months.

The post revealed he underwent surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation.

He says he has been recovering well.

Keith is 60 years-old.

According to his official website, Toby Keith is schedule to play RibFest in Illinois on Friday.

Keith, who is known for hits like “Red Solo Cup” and “American Soldier,” was awarded the National Medal of Arts by former President Trump.

He is also scheduled to perform at Norskhostfest in Minot on September 30th.