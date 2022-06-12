Student Pilot Crashes Small Plane in Minot, Has Minor Injuries

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) — A student pilot crashes a small plane at Minot International Airport and North Dakota Highway Patrol says he has minor injuries.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The pilot was taking off in a 2007 Cessna 172N single engine plane and was unable to get the aircraft fully airborne and crashed on the runway.

The 24-year-old male pilot was taken to Trinity Hospital.

Highway patrol says the aircraft has major damage.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA.

Other assisting agencies include Minot Police Department, Minot Community Ambulance, and Minot Fire Department.