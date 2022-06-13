Bismarck Angler Lands Record Buffalo in Grant County

GRANT CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — An angler from Bismarck has set a new bow-spear state record.

Mitch Estabrook landed a 60 pound 8 ounce Buffalo from Heart Butte Reservoir near Elgin in Grant County on May 16th.

It broke the previous record by 3 pounds, taken in the same reservoir in 2017 by Derek Larson of Mandan.

Buffalo is a native fish sometimes confused with non-native and invasive common carp.

Game and Fish records indicate Estabrook’s fish is the largest weighed in the state that was not a paddlefish or pallid sturgeon.