Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

In addition to blaming the mayor, police chief, sheriff, candidate for sheriff and the court system, a local hotel bans all Native Americans for a shooting a few days ago on hotel property. Neither the shooting or Grand Gateway’s response to it reflect our community values. pic.twitter.com/vA9oXND0qi — Steve Allender (@Mayor_Allender) March 21, 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The owners of Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property.

The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel.

Judson Uhre recently filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother, Connie Uhre, and his brothers, Nick and Chad Uhre, as well as the company that operates the hotel, Retsel Corporation.

Judson is alleging a breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder oppression and interference in the hotel’s operation.