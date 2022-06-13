Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

Jim Monk,

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The owners of  Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property.

The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel.

Judson Uhre recently filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother, Connie Uhre, and his brothers, Nick and Chad Uhre, as well as the company that operates the hotel, Retsel Corporation.

Judson is alleging a breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder oppression and interference in the hotel’s operation.

