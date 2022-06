Sheyenne’s Menz Commits to Gopher Football

Karter Menz number one player in North Dakota for class of 2023

WEST FARGO, N.D — The top high school football player in North Dakota for the class of 2023 has made his college choice..

Sheyenne’s Karter Menz is joining head coach PJ Fleck and Minnesota.

Menz is coming off a junior season winning both a state title and racking up 57 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

The defensive end had over 20 other offers including NDSU.