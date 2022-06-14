Fired Fargo police officer will be allowed to resign

Justin Nachatilo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney said a long-time Fargo police officer who appealed his firing will be allowed to resign.

Mahoney said the city attorney came to an agreement with the lawyer for Justin Nachatilo. He said he expects the agreement to be approved without debate at the next city commission meeting.

Nachatilo was fired by Police Chief Dave Zibolski earlier this year. He was accused of not responding in a timely manner to a stolen car report and a missing persons case. He asked that he be allowed to resign.

Mahoney said the agreement calls for his resignation to be retroactive to Jan. 12.

Last week, his firing was upheld during a special commission meeting when the vote was 2-2 with Commissioner Tony Gehrig not at the meeting.

Nachatilo had been with the department for nearly 20 years.